Delaware County music teacher takes on spooky seasonal job that's 'to die for'

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Ask any of her students and they will gleefully tell you that Christine Stief is a dedicated and joyful teacher at St. Pius X School in Broomall, Pennsylvania.

Despite this, glee is not exactly the word that captures the response to her other job.

This spooky season, the beloved educator is giving Jekyll and Hyde a run for their money.

And as Halloween quickly approaches, Stief is showing her claws and reveling in the reactions she gets after hours.

Action News Photojournalist Dan Sheridan has more on this scary story.