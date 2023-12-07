Christkindlesmarkt opens in West Chester this weekend

The 4th annual West Chester Christkindlmark is this weekend at its new location that stretches four blocks of Gay Street.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Germany, you will find the oldest and most famous Christmas Market in the world: Christkindlesmarkt.

The same festive feeling is filling West Chester this weekend!

This will be their fourth annual Christkindlmarkt, and they said this year will be the biggest yet.

It's packed with holiday magic, family fun, festive food and drinks, and more than 80 vendors offering individually handcrafted and locally designed products.

"The holiday spirit is just rushing through our blood and everybody's just excited to be out and sharing all of the goods that we make," said Jeff Schaller from the Chester County Art Alliance.

"We feel like little elves. We've been making all of this stuff for the past year, and you get to come out and get one-of-a-kind things you can't get anywhere else."

The West Chester Christkindlmarkt is Saturday and Sunday.

It's at the new location, stretching four blocks of Gay Street, between Matlack and Darlington.