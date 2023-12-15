WATCH LIVE

Top 6: Immerse yourself in the holidays at these winter-themed restaurants

Jessica Boyington Image
ByJessica Boyington WPVI logo
Friday, December 15, 2023 11:06AM
Check out these fun Christmas spots in the Philadelphia area to get you in the holiday spirit.
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Take a break from the holiday hustle and bustle, and treat yourself to some fancy cocktails at two festive locations.

VINTAGE APRES SKI LOUNGE AT PRIME RIB AT LIVE CASINO & HOTEL PHILADELPHIA

Things are getting festive in Live Casino & Hotel Philadelphia at Prime Rib, where they've opened a Vintage Apres Ski Pop Up Lounge for anyone who wants to escape the cold! Here, they offer the full dinner menu, festive drinks, and a real ski lift for photos!

What I loved:

-Themed cocktails: Mogul Margarita, Alpine Avalanche, and the Slope Side Sipper

-Pan Seared Scallops (with crispy prosciutto, potato pave, and citrus ber blanc.

-24 Ounce Bone-In Ribeye with South African Lobster Tail

WHITE ELEPHANT

Center City has a brand new pop-up Christmas bar called White Elephant! Inside, there's floor to ceiling pink and silver decor, shimmering among 300 sparkly disco balls and a festive fireplace with furry rugs. Grab a piece of Carlino's tomato pie if you're in the mood to munch.

What I loved:

-Signature Espresso Martini

-Seven Swans Sangria

-'Adult' Hot chocolate with Peanut Butter Flavored Whiskey

