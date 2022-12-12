Crews begin removing box around Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews started removing the box surrounding the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia's Marconi Plaza on Sunday night.

The box has surrounded the statue for two years. On Friday, a judge ruled it needed to be removed.

Attorney George Bochetto, who represents the statue's supporters, said in a statement he is "delighted" that "the rule of law still matters."

"That we are not a society ruled by cancel culture mobs. That all ethnic groups can proudly protect and honor their diverse heritages," Bochetto's statement continued.

City of Philadelphia spokesperson Kevin Lessard said the city is "very disappointed" in the court's ruling.

"We continue to believe that the Christopher Columbus statue, which has been a source of controversy in Philadelphia, should be removed from its current position at Marconi Plaza," Lessard said.

The legal fight over the statue began with Mayor Jim Kenney's decision to take down the statue in the summer of 2020 in the midst of the George Floyd protests that erupted in cities across the country, including Philadelphia.