City of Philadelphia will seek removal of Columbus statue from Marconi Plaza

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia will seek the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza, officials announced on Wednesday.In a news release, the city said that on Wednesday, July 22, it will ask the Philadelphia Art Commission to approve the removal.Before that presentation, however, the city said it will allow for public input through written submissions . Those submissions are due by Tuesday, July 21.The public will also have an opportunity to testify at the Art Commission meeting. The city said more details on that process will be shared when available.In a statement, the city said: