Everyone's part of the family at fourth-generation Circus Vazquez

NEW YORK -- The Circus Vazquez ringmaster said it himself: if you're under the Circus Vazquez tent, you're a part of the family business.

Memo Vzquez leads the 50-year-old family circus that has seen four generations of performers.

"It started with my grandfather and with my grandmother, you know. They had a very very small circus in Mexico and they were touring when even with no trucks, they got horses pulling the cars," Memo said.

When Memo was younger, his father was against him, and his four brothers, joining the circus. It wasn't long after the boys started school in Mexico City that they decided the circus was their way of life.

What started as a small business in Mexico grew with the Vzquez family, and the circus began touring the United States in 1993.

"Coming into the show it's like you walk through this portal of vroom energy," fourth-generation performer Jan Vzquez said.

That whimsical and exhilarating energy comes from Circus Vazquez attractions like the Wheel of Wonder, the X Metal Riders, and more.

"We love to put in the work, the hours, and it's a lot of work, this is a really big tent, a lot of, a huge process to move it every town, and it's really really rewarding the moment we step into the stage and receive the applause, that's where we feel the value of everything," Jan said.

The family wants to grow the business for the fourth generation. They love to make the crowd smile, one way they prove that the circus is not just a place for children.

Circus Vazquez will be bringing their talents to Citi Field in Queens from Oct. 28 to Dec. 11.