Cirque du Soleil returns to Oaks under Big Top. Here's a special deal for 6abc viewers

For the first time since the pandemic, world renowned Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Montgomery County with the troupe's North American debut of its latest show, BAZZAR.

BAZZAR is an international cast of 35 performers and musicians.

OAKS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For the first time since the pandemic, world-renowned Cirque du Soleil is bringing its Big Top back to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The troupe's latest show, BAZZAR, is making its North American debut here at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks in September.

"It's a big celebration of music, artistry, dance, acrobatics, and the audience is a part of that as well," says Johnny Kim, the artistic director for BAZZAR.

"I love being a part of a Big Top tour because you can't replicate that intimate feeling as a spectator. You feel that you can almost reach out and touch everything. As a performer, you can see everyone's facial expressions, and live what everyone's living in a live sense."

BAZZAR is an international cast of 35 performers and musicians. This show includes a teeterboard, acrobatic bike, contortion, roller skates, trapeze, aerial rope, hair suspension and fire manipulation.

For the first time in Cirque du Soleil history, there's also Mallakhamb, a traditional Indian sport where yoga meets wrestling.

"This one is very intimate, but in the sense that there's not a lot of technology, so you truly get the essence of the human performance," Kim says.

"Everything that you see is just what the human body is capable of doing. In a way, it's almost like watching the Olympics. You are going to see things that you never thought were possible right before your eyes."

BAZZAR premieres on September 26 and runs through October 22.

They've given us a special coupon code. Click here and use the code 6ABC. The discount varies depending on the performance.