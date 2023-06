Police have not said who was shot, or their condition.

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Lower Merion Township.

It happened just after 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the former Lord and Taylor store on East City Avenue.

The Action Cam did capture a man being taken into police custody, as well as crime tape surrounding an SUV.

Police have not said who was shot, or their condition.

They did say this is an ongoing investigation, and that there is no threat to the public.