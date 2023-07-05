City of Philadelphia files lawsuit against 2 manufacturers of ghost guns

The city claims the companies ship the parts to addresses in Philadelphia without doing any required background checks, and without verifying the identity or age of the people purchasing the parts.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia city officials announced a lawsuit on Wednesday filed against two manufacturers of ghost guns.

JSD Supply and Polymer 80 are named in the suit. Both advertise gun parts for sale that officials say can be purchased by anyone to make a gun.

In the 60-page lawsuit, the city claims the companies ship the parts to addresses in Philadelphia without doing any required background checks, and without verifying the identity or age of the people purchasing the parts.

"The manufacturers attempted to avoid liability by claiming it is selling parts, not guns. But the gun kits they sell can be assembled in minutes by virtually anyone," said Mayor Jim Kenny during a news conference on Wednesday.

The city has seen a 300% increase in the number of ghost guns used in crimes over the last four years. In 2019, 95 were used. In 2020, that number increased to 250. In 2021, it doubled to 571. In 2022, the number of ghost guns used in a crime surged to 575. So far in 2023, 292 have been used in crimes including the mass shooting on Monday in Kingsessing.

"One was an AR-15 the other was a 9mm. We've confirmed through our lab, both of those weapons were privately made firearms," said Frank Vanore, the deputy commissioner of investigations.

Investigators don't yet know who manufactured the firearms.

The lawsuit by the city was in the works well before the mass shooting that killed five people. City officials said they are seeking monetary damages and injunctive relief from the manufacturers. They said the lawsuit is about freedom for the citizens of Philadelphia.

"The people in the neighborhoods in Kingsessing and across the city, they don't have the freedom to walk to the store at night because some idiot has a gun and he's out there shooting randomly," said Council President Darrell Clark.

Action News reached out to both manufacturers for comment. A representative for JSD said they weren't aware of the lawsuit. Polymer 80 didn't respond. Manufacturers have been sued by other cities. Polymer 80 just settled a lawsuit with Los Angeles for $5 million.