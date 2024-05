At least 1 injured in house explosion, fire in Commercial Township, New Jersey

COMMERCIAL TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least one person has been injured in an apparent house explosion in Commercial Township, New Jersey.

When they arrived, heavy fire was showing from a single-family home.

At least one person suffered burns.

Crews remain on the scene to put out hot spots.

There has been no word on what caused the explosion.