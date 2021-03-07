apartment fire

2-alarm fire spreads through apartment complex in Claymont, Del.

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- A two-alarm fire tore through an apartment complex in Claymont, New Castle County early Sunday morning.

The fire started around 4 a.m. at the Valley Run Apartments on the 1000 block of Stephens Place.

Arriving firefighters were met with heavy flames coming from the third and fourth floors of the building.

Officials said part of the fourth floor collapsed into the third floor which led fire crews to evacuate the building and work the fire from the outside.

The fire spread to at least 12 units, officials said.

The Red Cross was called to help at least 25 people who have been displaced by the fire.

Action News is told many of the residents went into their cars to stay warm.

No injuries have been reported.
