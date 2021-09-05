storm recovery

Volunteers cleanup Schuylkill River Trail after Ida impacted the region

With a few calls on social media, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and got to work.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Volunteers cleanup Schuylkill River Trail after Ida

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There were clear blue skies Saturday, but the mud, dirt, and debris were reminders of the historic flooding that washed out Philadelphia a few days ago after the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

"It was unlike anything I've seen," said Emily McCully of Center City. "I've been in Philly for 18 years."

President Joseph Syrnick of the Schuylkill River Development Corporation helped direct volunteers as part of the cleanup effort at Schuylkill Banks.

"We need to get it back in service as fast as we can. For the people in this neighborhood and the region, it's a big asset," said Syrnick. "It improves their quality of life, and you can see how many people are out there using the trail today."

RELATED: Vine Street Expressway fully reopens both directions after historic Philadelphia flooding

With a few calls on social media, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and got to work.

"We were pulling debris out of the fences and then just putting it into piles and trimming some of the trees that have fallen over," said Arielle Anderer of West Philadelphia.

McCully says she's glad to help fix up a park that serves so much to its residents.

"This is where I come for outdoor activities, meeting up with friends, biking, running, just all of the great things about Philadelphia," said McCully.

Syrnick adds he doesn't believe the trial will get fully back to normal until Christmas. Volunteers will be at Schuylkill Banks cleaning up again on Sunday.

ALSO RELATED: Montgomery County, Pennsylvania officials identify 3 residents killed in storm

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiahurricane idastorm damagestorm recovery
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM RECOVERY
NYPD officers attempt Louisiana pronunciations during Ida recovery
Historic jazz site in New Orleans destroyed by Ida
Councilmember seeks $500M to address flooding in Eastwick
President Biden and first lady to visit Houston on Friday
TOP STORIES
Vine Street Expressway fully reopens after historic Philly flooding
Thousands attend Made In America Festival
25-year-old dead; shot 20 times in South Philly: Police
Gov. Murphy reports 2 additional Ida-related deaths in NJ
20-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing of officer
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman for 'Today,' dies at 87
Two Philadelphia firefighers hurt in Overbrook
Show More
5 missing Navy sailors declared dead after helicopter crash
Man shot in neck while inside of an RV
Local law enforcement kayak from New Jersey to Washington D.C.
Made In America still on despite historic flooding in Philly
Pete Buttigieg, husband Chasten share first family photo as parents
More TOP STORIES News