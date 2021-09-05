Volunteers cleanup Schuylkill River Trail after Ida impacted the region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There were clear blue skies Saturday, but the mud, dirt, and debris were reminders of the historic flooding that washed out Philadelphia a few days ago after the remnants of Hurricane Ida."It was unlike anything I've seen," said Emily McCully of Center City. "I've been in Philly for 18 years."President Joseph Syrnick of the Schuylkill River Development Corporation helped direct volunteers as part of the cleanup effort at Schuylkill Banks."We need to get it back in service as fast as we can. For the people in this neighborhood and the region, it's a big asset," said Syrnick. "It improves their quality of life, and you can see how many people are out there using the trail today."With a few calls on social media, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and got to work."We were pulling debris out of the fences and then just putting it into piles and trimming some of the trees that have fallen over," said Arielle Anderer of West Philadelphia.McCully says she's glad to help fix up a park that serves so much to its residents."This is where I come for outdoor activities, meeting up with friends, biking, running, just all of the great things about Philadelphia," said McCully.Syrnick adds he doesn't believe the trial will get fully back to normal until Christmas. Volunteers will be at Schuylkill Banks cleaning up again on Sunday.