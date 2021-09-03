Montgomery County, Pennsylvania officials identify 3 residents killed in storm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10993825" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> TaRhonda Thomas reports from near Route 309 in Fort Washington, Montgomery County where power lines fell across the highway, bending a fence on either side of the roadway.

POLICE ID MAN KILLED IN BUCKS COUNTY

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10993347" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The remnants from Ida caused destruction across the Philadelphia region.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania have identified the three people who died this week as severe weather hit the region on Wednesday.According to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office, Maxine Weinstein, 68, of Fort Washington, died after a tree came down onto a home on September 1. Her cause of death is traumatic asphyxia and the manner of death is accidental, officials said.Investigators from the National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado with winds up to 130 mph was confirmed in the area.Its track was from the Ft. Washington area to Horsham, Pa.Craig Messinger, 70, of Schwenksville, was found dead in Skippack Township on September 2. Officials said his cause of death is drowning and the manner of death is accidental.Jack Caroluzzi, 65, of Bridgeport, died at home on September 2. Cause of death and manner of death are pending, officials said.Additional information was not immediately available.A 65-year-old man is dead after he drowned inside his vehicle after it went into the Unami Creek in Milford Twp., Bucks County.The victim was identified as Donald Allen Bauer of Perkiomenville.Troopers and firefighters arrived to try and retrieve the vehicle but, police say, conditions were too severe and the search was postponed at 11:30 p.m.A passenger in the car, a 54-year-old woman also of Perkiomenville, was able to get out of the vehicle.At about 6 a.m. Thursday, police, firefighters and a water team returned to the scene and found Bauer's body inside the vehicle.The Bucks County coroner determined the cause of death to be drowning.