Philadelphia's Vine Street Expressway partially underwater; highway shut down

Flooding has closed the Vine Street Expressway. Crews have also shut down parts of the Schuylkill Expressway
Schuylkill River overflows onto Vine Street Expressway

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia's Vine Street Expressway was underwater Thursday after the remnants of Ida barreled through Wednesday evening, bringing torrential downpours for hours.

In parts of Philadelphia, flooding on the Schuylkill River is causing major problems.

Pictured: Major flooding on the Vine Street Expressway in Philadelphia on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Officials said a major pumping station along the Vine Street Expressway failed and water is not being properly pumped out of the area.

Tree debris was also believed to be clogging some of the drains.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management is warning that the Schuylkill River is forecast to rise to "major flood stage" Thursday morning.

Officials urge residents to shelter in place if you live in a flood-prone area along the river.

The severe weather moved into the region Wednesday evening leading to 16 tornado warnings. A tornado was confirmed in Gloucester County, New Jersey. Multiple homes were destroyed in the Mullica Hill section of the county. According to Gloucester County officials, two people suffered minor injuries due to the storm.

Daylight shows the devastation caused by a tornado in Mullica Hill, New Jersey.



High winds also brought down trees in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. A woman was killed in Upper Dublin Township when a tree fell onto a home, authorities said.

At least one person has died in southeastern Pennsylvania after severe storms from Ida hit the region on Wednesday.



The National Weather Service surveyors will be investigating possible tornadoes from Wednesday's storm in Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania; and Burlington, Gloucester, Mercer and Salem counties in New Jersey.

Flooding resulted in major closures across the region Thursday including on the Vine Street Expressway, the Schuylkill Expressway, Kelly Drive in Philadelphia and Route 1 in Mercer County, New Jersey.

Evacuations were ordered in The Island neighborhood of Trenton because of concerns that the Delaware River would flood homes.

Floodwaters were being blamed for at least nine deaths in northern New Jersey and New York City. Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said a 70-year-old man was swept away.

A New York City police spokesperson says a total of eight people died when they became trapped in flooded basements. Among the deaths reported in New York City, a 48-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man died after being found at separate residences, and a 43-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man both died after being found inside a home.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency in response to the storm, which allows resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.

----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
