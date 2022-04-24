live music

Philadelphia Clef Club hosts jazz concerts again after COVID hiatus

A lineup of spring and summer concerts is scheduled at the Clef Club.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia Clef Club resumes hosting jazz concerts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At the Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz and Performing Arts, the building was packed Saturday night, and for good reason.

"It's the first major show we are doing in two years. We're just opening now. We've done smaller shows, but this is our main show," said artistic director Lovett Hines.

Johnathan Blake and his band Pentad took to the stage for the grand reopening of the Clef Club-- the first big show since the pandemic began.

Leaders say these concerts, and the ticket sales, play a big part in keeping the organization running.

"Number one, they keep the building in place," said Hines. "Number two, they support programming. And a major part of that programming is presentations like tonight. But also the education program."

For Blake and saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, it was a homecoming-- they both got their start here as students.

"I just started at the Clef Club when I was maybe eight or so in the third grade playing the saxophone," said Wilkins from Upper Darby. "We've been missing the clef club for the past two years on the pandemic, and it's been a place that has always been kind of home base for a lot of musicians here."

Concertgoers say they love attending the Clef Club because of the authentic feel.

"It's a cozy environment. A neighborhood environment, and I usually know most of the people that come," said Matt DeVan of South Philadelphia.

Nina Blum of Queen Village said, "I was waiting and waiting. So yeah, I'm happy that it started again."

"Philadelphia has an incredible legacy of great jazz artists," said Mike Archey of West Philadelphia. "And they're really struggling to try to hold on and keep it, so if I can support them. I'll come on down."

A lineup of spring and summer concerts is scheduled at the Clef Club.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphialive musicjazzevents
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIVE MUSIC
Phil Collins and Genesis hold last concert
'Encanto' cast to perform 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' at the Oscars
Havertown, Pa. cafe serves coffee and kindness
2022 Firefly Music Festival lineup announced
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Turning Milder Sunday
Stolen car crashes into T-Mobile store in Hunting Park
Suspect arrested in Philly stabbing, may be linked to death of woman
Police: 2 teens injured, 1 woman dead in separate Philly shootings
Siakam scores 34 as Raptors avoid sweep, beat 76ers 110-102
Truck nearly hits school bus filled with kids in Ohio
Long-serving Utah Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
Show More
Southeastern Pa. Regional Task Force holds training event in Philly
2 men injured after CSX freight train collides with car
Man stabbed inside Suburban Station
2 shot at football field near Temple's campus: Police
Surging diesel prices pose challenges for truckers
More TOP STORIES News