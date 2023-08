Police in Delaware County investigate shooting; residents asked to avoid scene

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County are investigating a shooting incident on Thursday.

The Clifton Heights Borough Police Department posted on Facebook that an investigation was taking place on Baltimore and Maple avenues.

Officers are asking residents to avoid the area, as it is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Stay with Action News for more information on this developing story.