Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey wins NBA Sportsmanship Award

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was named the 2023-24 NBA Sportsmanship Award winner on Thursday.

Maxey, 23, adds the accompanying Joe Dumars Trophy to his Most Improved Player Award announced last month.

Presented since 1995-96, the NBA Sportsmanship Award honors the player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court.

All 30 NBA teams nominated one of their players for the award, and a panel of six league executives selected one finalist from each of the league's six divisions. Current NBA players picked the winner from a list of six finalists.

Maxey received 91 first-place votes and 2,545 total points. Kevin Love (Miami Heat) finished second, followed by Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings) and Tre Jones (San Antonio Spurs).

Maxey made his first All-Star team in 2023-24 and averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 70 starts in his fourth season with the Sixers.

He is the second Philadelphia player to win the Sportsmanship Award after guard Eric Snow