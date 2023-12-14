CMA County Christmas: Here's what to expect

This year's "CMA Country Christmas" on ABC is the first time music greats Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant have performed together, so they had to go big.

"The show starts with high energy," Yearwood told On The Red Carpet. "We rehearsed yesterday and I can't wait for people to see the show open. When you see it, you're gonna be in the Christmas spirit. You're not gonna have a choice."

Yearwood and Grant are co-hosting the annual holiday special which airs Thursday, December 14 and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

"The opening is the song, "Joy to the World," Grant told On The Red Carpet. "And we're actually doing it with another artist named Linsey Sterling and she-her physical prowess is like a freak of nature. She plays violin while she's dancing like crazy stretching high kicks and she's playing. It's all live, I mean she is freakishly good!"

Other performers include Ashley McBryde, Jordan Davis and recently crowned CMA Entertainer of the Year, Lainey Wilson who is performing "Go Tell It on the Mountain" with Christian music star, Zach Williams.

"Christmas music makes you feel at home," Wilson told On The Red Carpet. "It's pretty similar to Country music. It tells a story... and I'm so excited that I get to do this Zach Williams. I'm a big fan of his and I love his version of this song so it's gonna be pretty fun.

Other highlights include The War and Treaty getting the crowd on its feet with a rousing rendition of "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)" and Jon Pardi singing ""Beer for Santa."

Meanwhile, Lady A is making their 7th appearance on CMA Country Christmas with something fans have never seen from them before!

"We've got dancers, Lady A's Dave Haywood told On The Red Carpet. "First time in Lady A history we have dancers on stage... so this is something you do not want to miss"

"CMA Country Christmas" was filmed in Nashville before a live audience. It airs Thursday, December 14 on ABC at 8/7c.