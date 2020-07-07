Coach remembers Frankford Pioneers football player who was shot, killed while riding bike

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Frankford High School Running Back Angelo Walker, described as a brother and joy to so many, robbed of his bright future at just 15 years old.

"Losing Angelo, we lost a family member and it hurts, it's hurting the whole team, it's hurting our school, it's hurting our community," Head Coach Bill Sytsma said.

The rising sophomore was doing what kids do: riding his bike when he was shot and killed on Nassau Road in Overbrook Sunday evening.

Walker is one of 31 gunshot victims, of whom nine were killed, during a violent weekend in Philadelphia and across the country.

"Yesterday morning I called his mother and father and it was one of the most painful experiences of my life. Just hearing her try to just get through words, it was just really difficult, painful," Sytsma said.

n the meantime Sytsma plans to be there to support Walker's family and Angelo's teammates.

"He was a funny kid, he was known as a jokester on the football team, had the nickname Rooksie. He was a great teammate," Sytsma said.

In the near future, the Frankford Pioneers do plan to honor Angelo Walker here at the stadium where he loved to play.

Of course social distancing, they say, will be incorporated, but they say it's important for Walker's memory and legacy to live on.
