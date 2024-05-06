WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Body of hiker reported missing discovered near Appalachian Trail in Northampton County

The Northampton County Coroner's Office is now investigating the cause of death.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, May 6, 2024 2:32AM
Body of hiker reported missing discovered near Appalachian Trail in Northampton County
Body of hiker reported missing discovered near Appalachian Trail in Northampton County

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The body of a missing hiker was discovered in NorthamptonCounty on Sunday, authorities say.

The remains were recovered along the Appalachian Trail in Lehigh Township.

Rescue crews had been searching for the missing hiker since midnight, police say.

The Northampton County Coroner's Office is now investigating the cause of death.

There is no word yet on the hiker's age or identity.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW