The Northampton County Coroner's Office is now investigating the cause of death.

Body of hiker reported missing discovered near Appalachian Trail in Northampton County

Body of hiker reported missing discovered near Appalachian Trail in Northampton County

Body of hiker reported missing discovered near Appalachian Trail in Northampton County

Body of hiker reported missing discovered near Appalachian Trail in Northampton County

Body of hiker reported missing discovered near Appalachian Trail in Northampton County

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The body of a missing hiker was discovered in NorthamptonCounty on Sunday, authorities say.

The remains were recovered along the Appalachian Trail in Lehigh Township.

Rescue crews had been searching for the missing hiker since midnight, police say.

The Northampton County Coroner's Office is now investigating the cause of death.

There is no word yet on the hiker's age or identity.