localish

Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Aims to Raise $1 Million for Cancer Research

EMBED <>More Videos

Biking Across America for Cancer Research

CANON BEACH, OR. -- From the Oregon Coast to the Jersey Shore, hundreds of Bristol Myers Squibb employees are biking across America to raise money for an incredible cause.

"I'm biking in the Coast 2 Coast for Cancer ride to honor my dad," says participant and Melanoma survivor, Jill Comely.

She and hundreds of other Bristol Myers Squibb employees are biking to raise money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, founded by ESPN and legendary basketball coach Jim Volvano with the goal of ending cancer.

Despite facing many challenges to get there due to the pandemic, Jill and her colleagues will be completing the daring cross-country ride to not only raise money but to also help others diagnosed with cancer realize they are not alone.

To learn more about Coast 2 Coast for Cancer, visit CancerBikeRide.Org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonespnskin cancerbikescancerlocalish
LOCALISH
Biking Across America for Cancer Research
Foodies unite at BottleRock
Keeping traditional Mexican music alive
Deerfield man visits 42 Jewish delis by motorcycle to fight hunger
TOP STORIES
Pfizer reveals new timeline for younger kids to get COVID vaccine
New data on breakthrough COVID cases across tri-state area
TikTok challenge could lead to criminal charges, schools warn students
Police: SC lawyer Alex Murdaugh hired man to kill him
Survivor of crash that killed 3 college friends surprised with trip
Apple's next iPhone mirrors last year's, adds more storage
Consumers desperately searching for answers after major CPAP recall
Show More
More than $104M in Pa. Turnpike tolls went uncollected last year
In election fraud quest, Pa. GOP seeks details on who voted
Former inmate gets 43 months in drone smuggling scheme
Thousands of jobs opening up in Philadelphia area
AccuWeather: Hotter, More Humid Today
More TOP STORIES News