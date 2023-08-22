DA: Man accused of killing roommate after argument over dog in Coatesville

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Coatesville, Pennsylvania man is behind bars after he allegedly killed his roommate following an argument over a dog.

It happened around 8:41 a.m. on August 19 on the 200 block of Graham Avenue.

The victim, 61-year-old Keith Boggs, was found on the front steps of his residence, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness who also lives in the home told police she overheard an argument over a dog between the victim and the suspect, identified as 83-year-old Uley Hines.

The witness then reportedly heard Boggs take the dog up the stairs and into the residence, before hearing two gunshots.

After the gunshots, the witness told police she heard Hines say, "I told you to stop (expletive) with me!"

Boggs can then be heard falling to the ground, according to the witness.

Investigators say the victim sustained three bullet wounds, one on the left side of the chest, one on the right side of the chest, and one of the right arm. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Further details on the argument have not been released.

Hines, who police say was caught on video on the day of the killing, was charged with murder of the first degree, murder of the third degree, possession of an instrument of crime, and possession of a weapon.

"This was a senseless crime that has left a community grieving. Gun violence remains a devastating epidemic across the nation and we send our deepest condolences to Mr. Boggs's family and friends," said Chester County DA Deb Ryan in a statement.