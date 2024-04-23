Man killed, woman injured in double shooting in Philadelphia's Olney section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead and a woman is recovering following a shooting in Philadelphia's Olney section.

It happened outside LB's Lounge at 5th Street and Tabor Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers found the 33-year-old man unresponsive on the sidewalk outside the lounge. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The 30-year-old woman who was also shot is in stable condition.

Investigators believe multiple weapons were involved.

Police have not made any arrests and there has been no word on what led up to the shooting.

