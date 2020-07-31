Traffic

3 injured after vehicle veers off roadway, lands in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men are hospitalized after a crash in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Cobbs Creek Parkway near Upland Street.

Police said a vehicle went off the roadway, down an embankment and landed in Cobbs Creek.

First responders pulled the three men from the vehicle.

They were taken Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police are investigating.
