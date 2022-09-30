One man's mission to provide fresh fruit in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On the corner of Spruce and 63 Street in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section, you might find Abdul Jabar serving up some of the freshest fruit you can find.

His business, Soul Glo Healthy Lifestyle, is something he started about three years ago.

People come from all around just to try his amazing watermelon.

"You won't find seeded watermelons... as big and sweet as mine," says Jabar.

Being able to provide the community with healthy food is very important to Abdul and his customers are grateful for the constant supply.

"I cook a lot with fresh fruits and vegetables, which is why I come here," says Qussie Murphy, a loyal customer.

Abdul says he has been through a lot of ups and downs over the years. He has lost one of his main produce trucks due to accidents along the parkway and had another truck of his totaled.

He has never let it get him down. He just reevaluates and gets back on his feet the only way he knows how.

There isn't a person that walks by the stand that Abdul doesn't ether know by name or he doesn't say hi to. He says customer service in number one in his book.

"I have a very good customer base and being that we have a great relationship, they'll come out in the rain or I'll go out to their car, I'll accommodate them as best as possible," says Jabar.

His main source of communication is through his Instagram page Soul_Glo__Healthy_Lifestyle. There customers can get an idea of what Abdul might be selling for the day.

Abdul will travel near and far to acquire the best produce for his customers, even if it means driving hundreds of miles.

A very popular item on his list is his homemade sea moss drinks. He loves to converse with his customers about the various benefits of the drinks.

"Support, conversate and I guarantee you will leave with something worthwhile," says Randy Ndubuaku, a regular customer.

Soul Glo Healthy Lifestyle is open every day from 11am-7pm.