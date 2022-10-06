Woman shot in the head in Cobbs Creek, police unsure if she was hit by stray bullet

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was shot in the head while walking up to a porch with her boyfriend in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia, police say.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 700 block of South 60th street.
Police say nine shots were fired from across the street.
The gunfire also shot up a parked vehicle.
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police are trying to determine if the gunman targeted the victim or if she was struck by a stray bullet.
No arrests have been made.