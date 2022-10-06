Woman shot in the head in Cobbs Creek, police unsure if she was hit by stray bullet

Police are trying to determine if the gunman targeted the victim or if she was struck by a stray bullet.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was shot in the head while walking up to a porch with her boyfriend in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 700 block of South 60th street.

Police say nine shots were fired from across the street.

The gunfire also shot up a parked vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.