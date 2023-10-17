Bail increased to $4 million for motorcyclist charged in Center City attack seen in viral video

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The bail is now set at $4 million for the man accused of attacking a woman after jumping on the back window of her car in Center City Philadelphia.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. while a group of ATV and dirt bike riders were in the area of City Hall back on October 1.

SEE ALSO: Police ID motorcyclist arrested for attack near City Hall seen in viral video

Authorities say 26-year-old Cody Heron was seen on video using his feet to smash a mother's rear windshield while her two children were riding in the back seat.

When he was confronted by the mother, the suspect picked up a black handgun that had fallen from his waistband and pointed it at her before taking off.

Heron is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault.