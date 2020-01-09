Community & Events

Philadelphia police take part in Coffee With a Cop.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police put down their badges and picked up the coffee as part of on ongoing program Coffee With a Cop.

It was a morning filled with coffee, donuts, and conversation in South Philadelphia.

Coffee With a Cop is a chance for officers to listen to the community face-to-face, in a non-emergent situation.

The goal is to build trust between law enforcement and the community it serves.

This event was hosted by Philadelphia's 19th Police District Advisory Council
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouth philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphiladelphia policephilly proudcoffee
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
More TOP STORIES News