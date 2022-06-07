music

Coldplay coming to the Linc with $20 seats and audience-powered energy

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Coldplay coming to the Linc with $20 seats and audience-powered energy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Coldplay will light up Lincoln Financial Field Wednesday night, but they're going to need a little help from the fans to bring some big energy.

The band is making a powerful move towards sustainability with their "Music Of The Spheres" tour.

The show is electric, and that's thanks to renewable energy and the audience.

"If you want to, as an audience member, you can pedal these bikes or jump up and down to power the show," says Chris Martin, vocalist and pianist for Coldplay. "That makes us really happy because interactivity and community is really what we love most about shows."

The band is also offering what it calls Infinity Tickets for just $20 a seat to make the show accessible to all fans.

"We remember what it was like to be 18 and trying to go and see concerts when you didn't really have any money," says Jonny Buckland, the guitarist for Coldplay. "That $20 really counts."

They also tell me how happy they are to return to Philadelphia.

"We're so lucky," Martin says. "We've been coming to Philadelphia for 21 years now. It's one of those places with which we have a relationship, which is almost as old as the band itself. It's one of the cities where we've played every size venue, all the way up. We feel so grateful to be able to come there. It's such a buzz to be there and we feel genuinely really excited for tomorrow."

Click here for ticket information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaconcertlive musicmusiclincoln financial fieldcommunitycoldplay
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MUSIC
Visit a music festival in the middle of wine country
Mariah Carey sued over hit track 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'
Former Bon Jovi bassist, founding member Alec John Such dies
Lin-Manuel Miranda comes to Philly for one-night only
TOP STORIES
South Street shooting: 3rd suspect being sought by police
Woman killed in South Street shooting remembered as loving daughter
Woman killed after car crushed by tree branch in NJ identified
Mayor Kenney tours South St. to discuss safety with business owners
Rally at Pa. state capitol urges action to fight crime, aid victims
Festivals beef up security following South Street mass shooting
Trudy Haynes, Philly's first Black TV reporter, passes away at 95
Show More
Police surround crashed car on Route 42 in Bellmawr
Woman says stranger moved into her home, refuses to leave
Bad Bunny, Tyler, the Creator headline Made in America 2022
Wounded Uvalde teacher recounts chilling moment he 1st saw gunman
AccuWeather: Two rounds of rain over the next few days
More TOP STORIES News