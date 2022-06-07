Coldplay coming to the Linc with $20 seats and audience-powered energy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Coldplay will light up Lincoln Financial Field Wednesday night, but they're going to need a little help from the fans to bring some big energy.
The band is making a powerful move towards sustainability with their "Music Of The Spheres" tour.
The show is electric, and that's thanks to renewable energy and the audience.
"If you want to, as an audience member, you can pedal these bikes or jump up and down to power the show," says Chris Martin, vocalist and pianist for Coldplay. "That makes us really happy because interactivity and community is really what we love most about shows."
The band is also offering what it calls Infinity Tickets for just $20 a seat to make the show accessible to all fans.
"We remember what it was like to be 18 and trying to go and see concerts when you didn't really have any money," says Jonny Buckland, the guitarist for Coldplay. "That $20 really counts."
They also tell me how happy they are to return to Philadelphia.
"We're so lucky," Martin says. "We've been coming to Philadelphia for 21 years now. It's one of those places with which we have a relationship, which is almost as old as the band itself. It's one of the cities where we've played every size venue, all the way up. We feel so grateful to be able to come there. It's such a buzz to be there and we feel genuinely really excited for tomorrow."
