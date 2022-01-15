hostage

FBI assisting in hostage situation at Texas synagogue

COLLEYVILLE, Texas -- The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting in a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, according to Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson.

There are no injuries at this time, Nelson said, adding that police have evacuated the area.

"The FBI negotiators are the ones who have contact with the person in the building," Nelson said. There is "no threat to the general public" at this time, Nelson added.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

"We are currently conducting SWAT operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Rd," the Colleyville Police Department said. "All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area."

"We ask that you continue to avoid the area. We will continue to provide updates via social media," the police said.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in Harris County, Texas, worshippers were just finishing Shabbat services.



This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNNWire contributed to this report.
