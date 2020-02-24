Investigators ask neighbors to check surveillance video after Collingswood home invasion

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in Camden County, New Jersey are asking for the public's help as they investigate a home invasion and fire in Collingswood, asking neighbors to go through surveillance video as investigators search for the suspect.Authorities say two victims of the home invasion are receiving treatment at the hospital.Police say the call first came in as a fire on the 200 block of Crestmont Terrace around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon."The neighbor said it was a fire. I didn't know about the rest of it," said neighbor Catherine Conaghan."When they had the fire under control and got onto that house they realized the victim inside was suffering from injuries not related to the fire," said Colby Gallagher, Public Information Officer for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.Now the Camden County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident as a home invasion, saying a man attacked and injured one victim, and tied up another, demanding money and then setting the house on fire before fleeing.Neighbors say a young couple lives in the house, and were the victims of the attack."He knocked on the door and he asked for a cup of water and forced himself in," said family friend Menasche Mizrachi.Police say extra patrols will be in the neighborhood."Remain vigilant. Be aware of your surroundings. And if you see anything suspicious please contact the police department," said Collingswood Police Chief Kevin Carey.Officials have not said if the victims knew their attacker, noting it's still very early in the investigation.Police say the suspect is a thin man with a short, bushy beard, dark hair. He was wearing a yellow winter hat and a black and yellow zip-up sweatshirt.Anyone with information should Collingswood Police or the Camden County Prosecutors office.Tips can be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.