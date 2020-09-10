Woman struck by hit and run driver in Collingswood, New Jersey

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police say the victim of a hit and run is expected to survive after being struck by a vehicle on in Collingswood, New Jersey.Police say the hit and run happened around 8:50 p.m. on White Horse Pike at the intersection of North Newton Lake Drive.Police say the vehicle that hit the pedestrian fled the scene.Zach Schlagle says when he saw a woman lying in the road with people trying to help, he shot a quick video on his phone."They were like, 'it's a hit and run, it's a hit and run.' So we all got out and no one really knew what to do. Everyone was panicking," he said.Doreen Miller doesn't live far from the intersection, and while she didn't hear the crash Tuesday, she remembers a pedestrian struck there in December 2019."As soon as the police pulled up I said we need a tourniquet," said Miller. "People shouldn't have to live through this. This has been going on for years."She says she would like to see improvements made to the intersection, and says lighting that was installed there doesn't always work."They should have a pedestrian walkway that can light up, to say 'Hey, there's a pedestrian here.' And then if it's raining it's even worse," she said.The Mayor of Collingswood, Jim Maley, says crews from the Department of Public Works will check the lighting that the borough installed a few years ago on White Horse Pike, which is a state road. He said crosswalk signs were placed there too, but have since been taken out by vehicles.People who live nearby say they'll continue to be extra careful."You have to be careful. Looking both ways before you keep going," said 10-year-old Chase Miller of Collingswood.Action News reached out to the New Jersey Dept. of Transportation about that intersection. We're still waiting to hear back.Detectives are still investigating Tuesday's hit and run.If you have any info about the crash itself or the vehicle involved, you're asked to contact the Collingswood detective bureau at (856) 854-2401, ext 102.