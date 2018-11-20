Colts Neck mansion fire: 2 children, 2 adults found dead

#MCPONJ is on scene at a fire in Colts Neck with multiple fatalities. Firefighters still working on fire. Stay tuned for more details. — Monmouth Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) November 20, 2018

Two adults and two children are dead after a large and "suspicious" fire broke out at a mansion in Colts Neck, New Jersey, prosecutors said.Officials said the fire is being investigated as an arson.WABC-TV reports, fire crews responded to the scene at 15 Willow Brook Road near Route 34 in Colts Neck around 1:30 p.m. where heavy fire was showing on arrival.Officials said the body of one male victim was found in the front yard, and the three remaining were found inside the home. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death on all four victims.Monmouth County officials are investigating the Colts Neck fire and another fire that broke out at 27 Tilton Drive in Ocean Township around 5:20 a.m.Tuesday.The home in the Ocean Township is owned by a relative of the registered owner of the Colts Neck fire. Both fires appear to be suspicious.According to Zillow, the 5,784-square-foot single family home was built in 2003.-----