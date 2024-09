Man runs into burning home to rescue neighbors in Pennsylvania community

MINERSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania rescued his neighbors from a house fire.

Video shows the dramatic rescue unfolding on Sunday in Minersville.

Smoke can be seen pouring out of the home.

Firefighters say the hero, identified as Oscar Rivera, saved a man and a woman from the burning building while they were standing on the roof.

Officials say 19 people lost their homes to the fire, but no one was seriously injured.