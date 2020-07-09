accuweather

How to spot Neowise, newly discovered comet now visible to naked eye

Stargazers are in for a treat -- a newly discovered comet is visible in the July night sky.

Comet Neowise, discovered in late March, is appearing brighter as it approaches the sun, according to AccuWeather. Researchers say this is the first time the comet will be passing Earth in 6,800 years.

At the moment, it is brighter than Halley's Comet was in 1986.

Comet Neowise is now visible one to two hours before dawn looking to the northeast.

Starting Sunday, stargazers will be able to see it in the evening. After sunset, look for the comet toward the northwest, just below the Big Dipper.

It will be closest to Earth on July 22 at a distance of about 64 million miles.

EMBED More News Videos

2020 is the start of a new decade, and with it comes several fascinating astronomy events!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweatherspaceaccuweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Lightning strikes frighteningly close to state trooper: VIDEO
Why do we set off fireworks on July 4th?
DIY backyard water park-style ideas for your family this summer
Lunar eclipse to darken the moon on Fourth of July
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bands of Heavy Rain Throughout Friday
Police search for 2-year-old boy missing since Tuesday
Union players wear names of Black people killed by police
Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible: WHO
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken back into federal custody
Pennsylvania to extend eviction moratorium to Aug. 31
Teen loses most of foot after device explodes in home: Police
Show More
DA: Teen's message to mom led to sex trafficking rescue
Coin shortage: Wawa asking customers for exact change
SCOTUS rulings keep Trump's tax returns private for now
Julian Edelman invites DeSean Jackson to Holocaust museum
27-year-old fatally shot in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News