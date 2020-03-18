Commissioner: Philadelphia Police Department not turning blind eye to crime

Clarification of PPD's temporary response model in light of Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/8eMiUb17qD — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) March 18, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has addressed the new protocol put in place during the coronavirus emergency."To be clear, the Philadelphia Police Department is not turning a blind eye to crime," Outlaw posted to social media early Wednesday.The new protocol's major change involves non-violent offenses."Persons who commit certain non-violent offenses will be arrested at the scene. Once their identity has been confirmed, they will be released and processed via arrest warrant. This is similar to the 'summons process' that is utilized in many other counties throughout the Commonwealth," Outlaw said.She explained if the officer and supervisor believe the individual poses a threat to public safety, the suspect can be taken into custody for immediate processing."In order to balance this approach, personnel from several plain-clothes units have been reassigned to patrol duties to increase police presence and deter crime twenty-four hours a day," Outlaw said.The commissioner said this is a temporary response model to protect the officers and the communities from becoming infected or spreading COVID-19. They also allow the department to adjust to "changing availability of resources within other areas of the criminal justice system.""To reiterate," Outlaw said, "criminal offenders will be held accountable for the crimes they commit."