There are new members joining the force, and these new additions have 4 legs.A special ceremony was held in Grays Ferry for four canines who are graduates of the Penn Vet Working Dog Center's Law Enforcement K-9 Patrol School.Murphy, Jolie, Topper and Max are heading to various police departments to start their career.The K-9 officers are all elite scent-detection dogs which will be an asset to public safety and health.