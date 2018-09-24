6abc to Air Cultural and Veterans Day Parades this Fall



They are the colorful events that bring communities together...and once again, there is only one station to watch for all of the excitement. As the music, dancing, and traditions of the world dazzle the streets of Philadelphia, 6abc brings it all into your living room!On Sunday, September 30, Action News anchor Walter Perez to host the Puerto Rican Day Parade, starting at 12:30 p.m. This will be 6abc's 32nd year broadcasting the Parade.LIVE on Sunday, October 7, Broad Street is lined with floats, dancing, and themed marching bands that honor Italian-American heritage. Alicia Vitarelli, Generals Michael DiPilla and Pete Ciarrocch return host the Columbus Day Parade, beginning at 12:30 p.m.LIVE on Sunday, October 14, Logan Circle comes alive with the costumes, songs, and traditions of Polish-American heritage! Action News Alicia Vitarelli and Michael Blichasz, of the Polish American Cultural Center, co-host the Pulaski Day Parade, beginning at 12:30 p.m.On Sunday, November 4, Alicia Vitarelli hosts 12:30pm - 2pm.