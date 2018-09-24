COMMUNITY & EVENTS

6abc to Air Cultural and Veterans Day Parades this Fall

They are the colorful events that bring communities together...and once again, there is only one station to watch for all of the excitement. As the music, dancing, and traditions of the world dazzle the streets of Philadelphia, 6abc brings it all into your living room!

Puerto Rican Day Parade
On Sunday, September 30, Action News anchor Walter Perez to host the Puerto Rican Day Parade, starting at 12:30 p.m. This will be 6abc's 32nd year broadcasting the Parade.

Columbus Day Parade
LIVE on Sunday, October 7, Broad Street is lined with floats, dancing, and themed marching bands that honor Italian-American heritage. Alicia Vitarelli, Generals Michael DiPilla and Pete Ciarrocch return host the Columbus Day Parade, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Pulaski Day Parade
LIVE on Sunday, October 14, Logan Circle comes alive with the costumes, songs, and traditions of Polish-American heritage! Action News Alicia Vitarelli and Michael Blichasz, of the Polish American Cultural Center, co-host the Pulaski Day Parade, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Veterans Day Parade
On Sunday, November 4, Alicia Vitarelli hosts 12:30pm - 2pm.
