'Adopt A Family' Radiothon helps family struggling during holidays

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The holiday season can be difficult for families who are struggling, but you can make it brighter for them.BEN-FM is hosting its annual "Adopt A Family Radio Thon" on Monday.Several members of the Action News team, including Matt O'Donnell and Karen Rogers, stopped by the radio station Monday morning to show their support.The daylong event raises money for Volunteers of America which will provide people in the Delaware Valley with Christmas presents and food.A small donation can make a big difference.Foreman Mills is also donating to the "Adopt A Family" program.The company loaded up a truck filled with items that will come in handy, including blankets.