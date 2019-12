EMBED >More News Videos There's a guy for everything in South Philly. Meet Freddy Florio, the Christmas Tree guy! Community Journalist Matteo introduces us.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- In Philadelphia's Fashion District on 9th and Market Streets, formerly known as the Gallery, children are meeting a new kind of role model.Situated on the second floor in the middle of the premiere shopping center is Santa Claus. Some children were surprised to see he looked more like them and less like the familiar face in marketing advertisements.Watch our video to see how children are learning how their potential can soar as high as the North Pole!