Community & Events

Bethel Burying Ground Historic Site memorial unveiled

QUEEN VILLAGE (WPVI) -- A cherished and notable piece of Philadelphia's history is now marked with an official emblem from the state.

A memorial for the Bethel Burying Ground Historic Site was unveiled Tuesday in Queen Village .

Below the asphalt of the Weccacoe Playground lie the remains of thousands of 19th century black Philadelphians.

It was Philadelphia's first private cemetery for black people.

The land was first purchased by the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in 1810.

City and church leaders hope the rich history of the burial site will continue to educate those who walk those grounds today.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouth philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First vaping-related death reported in New Jersey: Officials
2 Philadelphia sanitation workers fired for illegal dumping
1 year away: Facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
Mets fan sues team, says T-shirt cannon nearly blinded him
Surveillance video captures woman taking from tip jar at pizzeria
Princeton police investigate 2 possible child lurings
Man robbed, shot in back after exiting bus
Show More
Tip jar stolen from Reading restaurant
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours while mom allegedly drank
Police confirm at least 3 cases of child luring in Delco
Fire ravages Chester County home
Woman apparently climbs into lion's exhibit, dances at Bronx Zoo
More TOP STORIES News