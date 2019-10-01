Bethel Burying Ground Historic Site memorial unveiled

QUEEN VILLAGE (WPVI) -- A cherished and notable piece of Philadelphia's history is now marked with an official emblem from the state.A memorial for the Bethel Burying Ground Historic Site was unveiled Tuesday in Queen Village .Below the asphalt of the Weccacoe Playground lie the remains of thousands of 19th century black Philadelphians.It was Philadelphia's first private cemetery for black people.The land was first purchased by the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in 1810.City and church leaders hope the rich history of the burial site will continue to educate those who walk those grounds today.