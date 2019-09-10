Community & Events

Cook-Wissahickon School cut the ribbon on a new outside classroom and pathway

WISSAHICKON (WPVI) -- Exploring the outdoors will now be a lot more fun at Cook-Wissahickon School.

Students helped cut the ribbon on their new outside classroom and pathway.

The trail makes the area more accessible to students, families, and community members.

Teachers will use the space for more than lessons about nature.

They plan to hold some reading, math, and science classes outside as well.

Construction was made possible thanks to funding from Lowe's Toolbox for Education Program.
