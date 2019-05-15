"Day of Liberation" survivor's celebration

ELKINS PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- It was a room full of survivors, remembering the day their darkest chapter came to a close.More than 150 people who survived the holocaust gathered Wednesday in Elkins Park, along with their family, friends and fellow Jews.The event at Congregation Keneseth Israel recognizes the Day of Liberation, which marked the end of Hitler's Third Reich.Their stories are harrowing and painful, but also inspiring, including this survivor's.She lost her whole family at Aushwitz, and recalled her mother's words to her."She said to me, Itkolo, no matter what will happen to you, don't become hateful and bitter. Don't let them."The event was put on by the Jewish Family and Children's Service of Greater PhiladelphiaThe group also commemorated what would have been Anne Frank's 90th birthday, by reading an excerpt from her diary.