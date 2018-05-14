Doctor Jill Biden addressed local girl scouts Monday in Center City

Educator and former second lady of the United States, Doctor Jill Biden, spent part of the day in Center City addressed local girl scouts and community leaders Monday.Doctor Biden was the keynote speaker at the event hosted by the Girl Scouts of the USA.The event titled "G.I.R.L. Agenda 2018: Leading Change Through Civic Action" aimed to discuss the importance of building a civically engaged generation of girls.Doctor Biden, once a girl scout herself, says the organization gives girls the opportunity to develop their powerful voices.