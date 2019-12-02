Community & Events

New Record! Fans toss more than 45K teddy bears onto ice at Hershey Bears game for charity

HERSHEY, PA (WPVI) -- Fans of the Hershey Bears ice hockey team covered their team's home arena with more than 45,000 teddy bears in a record haul for charity on December 1.

The Hershey Pennsylvania team's supporters, beat last year's tally of around 35,000 bears during the game at Giant Center.

The stuffed animals from the annual 'bear toss' are donated to local schools, food banks and other groups ahead of Christmas.



The Bears eventually beat the Hartford Wolf Pack to win the American Hockey League fixture 4-3 in overtime.

