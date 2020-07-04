Community & Events

Fourth of July events being celebrated amid COVID-19

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, you can tell, it's a Fourth of July like no other.

In Fairmount Park, it's been easy to stay socially distanced since there are a fraction of barbecues that would be typically happening.

But it hasn't stopped everyone from celebrating, including the Skelton family. "We've been out here for over 30 years, this is the Skelton family."

The Skelton family says they're kind of liking the emptiness.

Saturday, it's all about family and good food says Reginald Topp of West Philadelphia. "Were taking our time just getting started and having a good time," said Topp.

Related: Fourth July events being celebrated amid COVID-19.
EMBED More News Videos

Many are gathered down the Jersey Shore to celebrate this Fourth of July weekend.



Down near the river on Kelly Drive, there was plenty of space.

Zephniah Harris of Fairmount says he wants his children to know the importance of Independence Day.

"Respect the Independence Day, as they grow up I believe one day, some of them might want to be president of this country," said Harris.

Pat Carmody of Branchburg says it feels nice to finally get out and get some quality friend time in.

"It's like our first time together and we're a huge group of friends so it's nice to get to see everybody," said Carmody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfairmount park (philadelphia)4th of julyfairmount parkcommunitycookout
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Phillies pitcher dies in Utah plane crash
6-year-old dies after being pulled from pool at Wildwood resort
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
East Lansdowne holds one of the few 4th of July parades amid COVID-19
Descendants of Declaration signers to tap Liberty Bell
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
AccuWeather: Heat Returns Sunday
Show More
Multiple injuries in 2 Atlantic City Expressway crashes
2 killed, 1 arrested after car careens into man after collision
Delco police sergeant fired over Facebook post controversy
Hand surgeon warns against trend toward fireworks at home
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News