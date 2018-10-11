HALLOWEEN

Glass pumpkin patch dazzles in suburban Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Check out this dazzling patch filled with thousands of hand-blown glass pumpkins!

Jonathon Sadowski
LISLE, Ill. --
While the rest of the country is hitting the pumpkin patches in advance of Halloween, one in the Chicago suburbs will be filled with thousands of hand-blown glass pumpkins this weekend.

The eighth annual Glass Pumpkin Patch event is bringing work from 17 artists from across the country to the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois. Nine of the artists are Illinois-based.

More than 5,000 glass pumpkins and other assorted seasonal decorations will be up for sale at the patch. Other items include acorns, leaves, fruits and vegetables.

Admission to the pumpkin patch is included with the standard cost of admission to the arboretum: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $10 for children.

The pumpkin patch hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Pumpkins are available to purchase 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshalloweenpumpkinfallfun stuffholiday
HALLOWEEN
Chicago McDonald's gets spooky makeover
What's the Deal: Halloween deals and savings
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
FYI Philly: Fall flavors in full swing
More halloween
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Chicago McDonald's gets spooky makeover
Ford Go Further - As seen on FYI Philly
Philadelphia firefighter of the year named
PHeaST is PHS's Party of the Season
More Community & Events
Top Stories
4 arrested in deadly shooting at Millville youth football practice
'Apocalyptic:' One Florida town demolished by Hurricane Michael
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch as Michael Moves North
Police: Woman wanted after driving over man outside doughnut shop
Charges reduced for fmr. Philadelphia officer in fatal shooting, posts bail
Carvana's giant car vending machine opens in Fishtown
Man is 1st athlete with cerebral palsy to sign with Nike
Show More
Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
Delaware teachers union head resigns over old blog posts
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
Pedestrian struck in Hamilton Township
Judge rules against keeping 9-year-old girl on life support
More News