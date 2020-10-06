Gov. Wolf increases crowd limits at Pennsylvania indoor, outdoor events

However, state officials say any gathering restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic by local authorities, such as ones established in Philadelphia, remain in effect.
There has been no word yet from the City of Philadelphia regarding the state's update, including whether fans would be allowed at Lincoln Financial Field for Eagles games. The Eagles play the Steelers in Pittsburgh this Sunday. We are still awaiting word if fans will be allowed in Heinz Field.
The Philadelphia Union, who play in Chester, Pennsylvania, released a statement supporting Wolf's announcement and said more details about fan attendance will be coming soon.
The state health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, cautioned that the changes may not be permanent.
"We will closely monitor cases and outbreaks and if our case investigation and contact tracing efforts determine that events or gatherings are the source of an outbreak, we can and will dial back these new limits," Dr. Levine said. "Public health and safety are our first concern and will always remain as such."
The rules, which go into effect on Friday, will replace limits of 25 people indoors and 250 outdoors, allowing much larger crowds at a range of events, including school sports.
Wolf and Levine said the changes apply to temporary groups of people meeting over a limited time period, including fairs, festivals, concerts and shows, as well as larger and more permanent events such as performances at amusement parks, movies, business meetings and conferences.
According to the amended orders, for indoor events -
- If a venue has a maximum occupancy of 0-2,000 people, the allowable indoor rate is 20% of maximum occupancy.
- If a venue has a maximum occupancy of 2,001 - 10,000 people, the allowable indoor rate is 15% of maximum occupancy.
- If a venue has a maximum occupancy of over 10,000 people, the allowable indoor rate is 10% of the maximum occupancy up to 3,750.
According to the amended orders, for outdoor events -
- If a venue has a maximum occupancy of 0 - 2,000 people, the allowable outdoor rate is 25% of maximum occupancy.
- If a venue has a maximum occupancy of 2,001 - 10,000 people, the allowable outdoor rate is 20% of maximum occupancy.
- If a venue has a maximum occupancy of over 10,000 people, the allowable outdoor rate is 15% of maximum occupancy up to 7,500 people.
Capacity is determined by a venue's established occupancy limit as defined by the National Fire Protection Association's life safety code.
Venues must require attendees to comply with 6-foot social distancing requirements, to wear masks or face coverings, and to implement best practices such as timed entry, multiple entry and exit points, multiple restrooms and hygiene stations, the Department of Health said.
"Pennsylvanians must continue to social distance and wear masks as we prepare to fight the virus through the fall and winter," Gov. Wolf said. "Regardless of the size of an event or gathering, those things are still imperative to stopping the spread of COVID."
Wolf's limits of 25 indoors and 250 outdoors were thrown out by a western Pennsylvania federal judge, but on Oct. 1 the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the governor's limits while that decision is appealed.
The Wolf administration's guidance says it does not apply to groups that share a space within an office building, classrooms, production floors or other "regularly occurring operation of a business or organization."
When venues are not hosting events, the Pennsylvania Department of Health says occupancy restrictions outlined in the green phase of reopening continue to apply to businesses.
----
The Associated Press contributed to this report.