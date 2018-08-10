Help yourself to a short story at Philadelphia International airport

Next time you travel through Philadelphia International airport, you can help yourself to a short story.There's a new, unique, kiosk that opened Friday to help travelers pass the time.With the press of a button, it prints out short stories that can be read in only a few minutes.This is the first one to be installed in the United States.The dispenser, which is in the connector for terminals D and E, is part of a project with the Free Library of Philadelphia.