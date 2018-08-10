COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Help yourself to a short story at Philadelphia International airport

There's a new, unique, kiosk that opened Friday to help travelers pass the time

PHILADELPHIA INT'L AIRPORT (WPVI) --
Next time you travel through Philadelphia International airport, you can help yourself to a short story.

There's a new, unique, kiosk that opened Friday to help travelers pass the time.

With the press of a button, it prints out short stories that can be read in only a few minutes.

This is the first one to be installed in the United States.

The dispenser, which is in the connector for terminals D and E, is part of a project with the Free Library of Philadelphia.
