Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be honored in Philadelphia next week

Philadelphia, PA (WPVI) -- RBG is coming to town!The National Museum of American Jewish History is inducting U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg into itsin Philadelphia.Justice Ginsburg is the first Jewish woman to serve on the Supreme Court.She will visit the museum on Thursday, Dec. 19 to accept the award.The award recognized the achievements and contributions of American Jews who share and exemplify the ideals represented by the stories in the Museum: they embody hard work and aspiration, courage and imagination, leadership and service.The induction coincides with the Museum's current special exhibition Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, on view through January 12, 2020."We are thrilled and honored to induct Justice Ginsburg into Only in America, where she joins other extraordinary Jewish Americans who have made significant contributions to broader society, even beyond America, and we are humbled that she will join us at the Museum in person to accept this distinction," said Dr. Misha Galperin, NMAJH Interim CEO. "While we have long featured Justice Ginsburg's remarkable achievements through our core exhibition and even more so this year with Notorious RBG, we are proud to continue telling her exceptional story of persistence in this enduring way."